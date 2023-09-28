Global Airlines to contract Hi Fly to accelerate Airbus A380 Entry into Service programme

Global Airlines and Hi Fly have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the development and maintenance of four Airbus A380 aircraft that Global Airlines plans to acquire. Hi Fly, known for its extensive A380 experience, will assist Global Airlines in preparing these aircraft for service. The focus initially will be on the Entry into Service (EIS) and Return to Service (RTS) processes for Global’s first A380, with the aircraft expected to fly to Europe soon under the registration 9H-GLOBL.

Global Airlines aims to provide top-notch commercial flying services, and Hi Fly’s expertise with the A380 will be instrumental in achieving this goal. Both companies share a passion for the A380 and its potential. While the immediate focus is on the first aircraft, the collaboration may expand to encompass broader initiatives in the future.

James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines, expressed enthusiasm for working with Hi Fly and emphasised the importance of their experience in A380 maintenance and technical acceptance.

Antonios Efthymiou, CEO and Accountable Manager for Hi Fly, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting their shared passion for the A380 and its potential to enhance the passenger flying experience.

Hi Fly, which holds an authorisation to operate globally, currently conducts 35,000 flights annually for 140 airlines and governments worldwide.