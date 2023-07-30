Global Airlines, the future all-A380 airline, partners with American Express and announces first two transatlantic destinations

Global Airlines, a new long-haul airline flying exclusively Airbus A380 aircraft, has entered into a significant partnership with American Express to collaborate on payments processing and offer exclusive deals to Amex Cardmembers.

The agreement allows high-spending Amex Cardmembers to be among the first to book seats on Global Airlines, with access to exclusive offers and promotions for the inaugural services between London Gatwick and New York’s JFK. The partnership will also provide Cardmembers with special fly-drive offers, hotel stays, and restaurant bookings.

Global Airlines plans to operate two transatlantic routes (London Gatwick – New York JFK and London Gatwick – Los Angeles) and invites business travellers to experience its newly designed and refurbished cabins. The inaugural transatlantic flights are expected in 2024. The announcement was made at a “Welcome Aboard” event attended by media, industry figures, and airline partners.

The collaboration aims to enhance the customer experience for transatlantic travellers and offer convenient payment options, including American Express’ Pay with Bank Transfer solution.