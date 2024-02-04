Global Airlines takes full ownership and title of its first Airbus A380, MSN 120

Global Airlines has acquired full ownership and title of Airbus A380 MSN 120, formerly owned by China Southern and acquired from Jet Midwest. The aircraft is currently at Mojave Airport, where Business Class Aviation (BCA) and HiFly have completed return-to-service work. The aircraft, with the Maltese registration 9H-GLOBL, is expected to leave the United States in the coming weeks. Global Airlines has entered agreements to purchase four aircraft, with MSN 120 being the first.

Over the past 13 months, the aircraft has undergone continuous maintenance in the Mojave desert. In preparation for its first ferry flight, BCA and Hi Fly teams have conducted thorough inspections, fluid refreshments, and testing of all systems. The return-to-service process, including interior inspections, indicates that the aircraft is in excellent condition.

James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines, expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting the commitment to safety and Airbus’s engineering excellence. The aircraft, now under Maltese registration, is set to depart Mojave Airport in the coming weeks, with the destination to be announced later.

Paul Kraus, Chairman of Jet Midwest, expressed delight in working with Global Airlines, praising their innovative vision for commercial air travel. Jet Midwest looks forward to deepening its relationship with Global Airlines and providing expertise in asset management, component supply, and MRO services.