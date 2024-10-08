Global Airlines’ first Airbus A380 begins heavy maintenance ahead of 2025 commercial launch

André Orban
Global A380 taking off from Prestwick

Global Airlines has taken a significant step towards launching its first Airbus A380 into commercial service by sending the aircraft, registered as 9H-GLOBL, to the Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) facility in Dresden for heavy maintenance.

The A380, which arrived in Dresden from Prestwick, Scotland, will undergo mandatory inspections, component replacements, and other essential maintenance. Following this, it will be repositioned within Europe for an interior refurbishment.

The airline, led by CEO James Asquith, plans to begin commercial operations with the aircraft in 2025.

