Global Airlines and Laurent Perrier announce Memorandum of Understanding

Global Airlines and Laurent Perrier, a renowned champagne brand, have announced a new partnership, where Laurent Perrier will be the premier champagne on all Global Airlines Transatlantic flights starting from 2024.

The champagne, known for its quality and history since 1812, will be featured on the airline’s A380 flights. The partnership also includes collaboration on training cabin crew to ensure the perfect pouring of champagne and providing complimentary canapes, aiming to offer the best champagne service in the sky.

Global Airlines, set to launch its first transatlantic services from London Gatwick in 2024, aims to provide an exceptional onboard experience. Both organisations are enthusiastic about the partnership and plan to select a range of Laurent Perrier champagnes for passengers across all cabins.

This collaboration was marked by Laurent Perrier’s involvement as the official champagne for Global Airlines’ “Welcome Onboard” event on July 27th at Kettner’s, Soho House.

Meanwhile, American Airlines stops serving champagne in long-haul business class…