Global Airlines agrees purchase of three more Airbus A380s

Global Airlines has reached an agreement to purchase three additional A380 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to four. The airline is planning to launch its operations in Spring 2024.

Additionally, Global Airlines has made two new appointments to its Advisory Board: Pierre Madrange, a former aviation executive with extensive experience in airline operations, and Ian Black, a highly experienced commercial pilot. Madrange and Black will provide advice on aviation operations and digitalisation.

Global Airlines aims to enhance the flying experience by leveraging the spaciousness of the A380. The airline is currently preparing for its inaugural flights in 2024.