GIG Aviation boosts regional cargo services in Nigeria with two ATR 72 freighters

Africa’s leading logistic company will benefit from the increased efficiency of ATR aircraft to meet increased e-commerce demand and deliver goods and services to local communities across Nigeria

Regional turboprop manufacturer, ATR, today announces an agreement for the acquisition of two ATR 72-500 freighters from its asset management portfolio to GIG Aviation, a subsidiary of GIG Group. The ATR 72-500s will initiate GIG Aviation journey as a freighter airline.

The ATR freighters will help GIG Logistics expand its network in Africa to meet the rapid growth of e-commerce in the country and strengthen the connections between communities from the different regions and sub-regions. With its superior economics and versatility, burning 40% less fuel and emitting 40% less CO2 than a similar-sized regional jet, ATR is the perfect fit for economical and sustainable expansion.

Adetoro Fowoshere, Chief Executive Officer of GIG Aviation, said: “The acquisition of two ATR 72-500 freighters demonstrates our commitment to provide high standards of delivery services to communities of Africa and Nigeria. We are expanding rapidly through local branches, notably in Nigeria, and the entry into service of these aircraft will be significant in allowing us to expand operations with economic efficiency and reliability, key factors for an airline. With our ATR aircraft, we will continue to meet the cargo needs of communities with increased capacity.”

Tarek Ben Omrane, Head of Business Development of ATR, said: “We are delighted that GIG Aviation has chosen ATR to expand its network and use its unrivalled performance to support the connectivity and e-commerce growth in Nigeria. We believe that ATR aircraft are the perfect fit for such needs and are happy that the customers of GIG Aviation will benefit from fast efficient services provided by GIG Aviation through the use of our aircraft.”

ATR has extensive experience in the regional freighter market. There are currently around 140 converted ATR freighter aircraft in operation, representing one third of the global regional freighter fleet. ATR expresses optimism about the freighter market, which is growing strongly, and forecasts a demand for 460 freighters over 20 years in the up-to-nine-tonne category.

Toulouse, 10 May 2022