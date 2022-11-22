GetJet Airlines wet-leases two Airbus A320-200 to Nigeria’s Ibom Air

GetJet Airlines, the IOSA-approved ACMI and Charter carrier, has entered a long-term partnership with the Nigerian operator Ibom Air. The two airlines signed a twelve-month wet-lease agreement for two Airbus A320-200. The aircraft bearing the Lithuanian registrations LY-GYM and LY-FAS commence commercial operations on the 21st of November 2022.

GetJet Airlines, in cooperation with its established affiliates, will further support Ibom Air via crew training and line maintenance services in Nigeria. The broader strategy for this partnership between the Akwa Ibom state-owned airline, and the Lithuanian ACMI specialist GetJet Airlines, is strengthening Ibom Air’s competitive position within the West African market.

“We are delighted to be starting this long-term partnership with Ibom Air, an airline that has built a lasting reputation for their excellent service and punctuality, values that we at GetJet airlines share closely with our Nigerian partners. Our A320-200s will provide much-needed capacity to compliment the exceptional levels of passenger demand that Ibom Air is experiencing, this collaboration will deliver the capabilities necessary for our partner’s sustained growth both domestically and regionally,” commented R?ta Kulvinskait?, the GetJet Airlines CEO.

Lithuanian GetJet Airlines, which has proven experience in ACMI within the West Africa region, is delighted to extend the contract and support Ibom Air in setting up Airbus A320 aircraft maintenance processes and training crews for Airbus operations utilizing its partners’ Airhub Training know-how and experience.

Ibom Air’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr George Uriesi, said: “Ibom Air is hugely impressed with the high levels of professionalism demonstrated by our partners, GetJet Airlines, in the build-up to this important partnership. We are pleased that we made the right choice of partner as we go into this year-long operation and have no doubt that it will be mutually beneficial to both parties.”