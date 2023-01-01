GetJet Airlines returns to Canadian skies by wet leasing one Boeing 737-800 to Fly Swoop

GetJet Airlines, the IOSA-approved Lithuanian ACMI and Charter carrier, has announced the wet-lease of 1 B737-800 to Fly Swoop, the Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier owned by WestJet, the second largest airline in Canada and one of the top 10 airlines in North America by the number of passengers carried.

GetJet Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 bearing the registration LY-DUE was delivered to Toronto Pearson International Airport on New Year’s Eve, the 31st of December 2022, before beginning commercial operations within Fly Swoops’ network on the 1st of January 2023.

“GetJet Airlines is delighted to kick off 2023 with this exciting collaboration along Fly Swoop. We have grown from strength to strength during this winter season, with our company’s portfolio expanding internationally, as our current fleet has a strong footprint across four continents , serving clients in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America. It is an encouraging indicator that the aviation industry is on the right track of recovery as airlines are continuously looking to expand their networks,” commented R?ta Kulvinskait?, GetJet Airlines CEO.

GetJet Airlines has a proven experience in the Canadian market – the company has operated flights on behalf of Sunwings, the Canadian leisure carrier. The partnership was a milestone in the airlines’ growth internationally in 2019.

GetJet Airlines is a Lithuanian airline company, providing ACMI and charter services since 2016. GetJet Airlines operates a fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 NG type aircraft. The company provides wet lease and charter services worldwide to airlines and tour operators, including Wizz Air, Corendon Airlines, Norwegian, LOT, Finnair, SpiceJet, and others.

Vilnius, January 1, 2023