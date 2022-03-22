Getjet Airlines inks long-term ACMI agreement with Corendon Airlines

GetJet Airlines, a Lithuanian airline, ACMI and charter service provider operating since 2016, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Corendon Airlines, a leisure airline transporting tourists between Europe and holiday destinations across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Under the terms of the 7-month ACMI agreement, GetJet Airlines will operate flights on behalf of Corendon Airlines for the Summer 2022 season, starting from 1st of April 2022. Two GetJet Airlines Airbus A320 type aircraft, based in Antalya, will operate flights connecting popular European destinations.

“I am pleased to announce our new partnership with Corendon Airlines. The long-lasting business relationships with our partners prove our commitment to going the extra mile and provide high-quality services that deliver the most value to our customers. I believe that this agreement with Corendon Airlines will be no exception, and it will extend to a long-term collaboration,“ said GetJet Airlines CEO Rūta Kulvinskaitė.

Corendon Airlines Commercial Director Mine Aslan said, “GetJet Airlines is an experienced charter airline that provides high-quality service in its operations. The two aircraft we are leasing from GetJet Airlines will be based in Antalya and will fly European travellers to popular holiday destinations throughout Turkey such as Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum, Dalaman and Alanya. We have chosen to cooperate with GetJet Airlines as we feel our operations would be beneficial to both airline and most importantly our customers.“