GetJet Airlines became the first airline in Lithuania that operated a commercial flight to Australia

GetJet Airlines Airbus A330-302, under Lithuanian registration LY-LEO, landed at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) on Sunday (13:07 local time) after an almost 9-hour flight from Hong Kong (HKG).

“LY-LEO was the first wide-body aircraft registered in the Baltic countries in 2019. It led us to reach another milestone for our company and Lithuanian aviation – GetJet Airlines became the first Lithuanian airline company that operated a commercial flight to Australia,” said Darius Viltrakis, GetJet Airlines CEO.

During the pandemic, this wide-body aircraft was modified from passenger to freighter with 0 LOPA configuration allowing the airline to operate cargo in-cabin flights. The flight (GW734) to Sydney was not an exception – the aircraft carried tonnes of Rapid Antigen Tests.

“Cargo flights delivering Covid-19 related products are in high demand in recent pandemic years. Moreover, the market situation shows no signs of slowing down. We are pleased to support governments worldwide and facilitate the safe delivery of tons of Covid-19 related products,” comments GetJet Airlines CEO.

GetJet Airlines is a Lithuanian airline company, providing ACMI and charter services since 2016. GetJet Airlines operates a fleet of young Airbus A320, A319 and A330 type aircraft. The company flies to more than 170 airports in more than 50 countries worldwide and provides services to Wizz Air, Teztour, LOT, Finnair, Spice Jet and others.