First Boeing 737-800 joins GetJet Airlines fleet

GetJet Airlines, an IOSA-approved Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier, expands its fleet by adding a Boeing 737-800, featuring a single economy class cabin of 189 seats. The aircraft, bearing the Lithuanian registration LY-UNO, is the only Boeing 737 of its type to be operated by any carrier within the Baltic countries.

Following the introduction of LY-UNO, GetJet Airlines has secured a further four Boeing 737-800 units into its fleet, with two aircraft slated for delivery this summer (tail numbers LY-DUO, LY-TRE), preceding the induction of 2 more units by the 4th quarter of 2022, all of which will be available primarily for ACMI operations to clients globally. The aircraft (MSN 33801), manufactured in 2004, entered commercial service utilising the Lithuanian carrier’s call sign on the 25th of June 2022, operating flights between Vilnius and Heraklion.

‘GetJet Airlines has historically incorporated Boeing aircraft as an integral part of our fleet strategy, having performed our first-ever commercial flight on a 737 Classic back in 2016. Today, we are proud to introduce the Boeing 737 NG an aircraft that will serve our valued ACMI clients worldwide. After taking delivery of our first of five 737-800 units, GetJet Airlines is poised to deliver the capabilities our clients need to capitalise on this surge in summer demand and beyond,’ comments R?ta Kulvinskait?, GetJet Airlines CEO.

GetJet Airlines is a Lithuanian airline company, providing ACMI and charter services since 2016. GetJet Airlines operates a fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 NG type aircraft. The company provides wet-lease and charter services worldwide to airlines and tour operators, including Wizz Air, Corendon Airlines, Norwegian, LOT, Finnair, Spice Jet, and others.