ACMI carrier GetJet Airlines Latvia receives Air Operator’s Certificate

GetJet Airlines Latvia has confirmed receipt of its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) on 30 November 2022 issued by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia.

Rolands Ramins, Head of GetJet Airlines Latvia, emphasises that the cooperation with Latvian authorities when acquiring the certificate had been splendid. Overall, the whole company management is grateful for the efforts the team and its stakeholders have put in since the airline’s founding in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Latvian AOC marks a new milestone for GetJet Airlines, the IOSA-approved ACMI and Charter carrier from Lithuania, in its expansion to Latvia.

“The establishment of a new airline company in Latvia is our strategic business step that opens new growth opportunities for our company. GetJet Airlines Latvia, along with its Lithuanian counterpart, will create strategic business synergies that will allow exploiting the charter service potential in the whole region,” said Darius Viltrakis, the CEO of GetJet Aviation Holdings.

Both companies in Latvia and Lithuania will construct business processes using the know-how and utilizing the GetJet Airlines fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG type aircraft for intra-group ACMI and charter requests. Moreover, Latvian AOC representatives have revealed plans to add more aircraft to the fleet next year as the demand in the commercial flight segment is growing.

Rolands Ramins, Head of GetJet Airlines Latvia, points out that as the sector recovery is well underway, now is the time to become part of the process and accelerate the growth. Mr Ramins said: “As AOC holders, we are well placed to develop many new opportunities for business growth, using our experience, market expertise, and the strength of our team to ensure maximum results with our partners.”

GetJet Airlines is a Lithuanian airline company, providing ACMI and charter services since 2016. GetJet Airlines operates a fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG type aircraft. The company provides wet lease and charter services worldwide to airlines and tour operators, including Wizz Air, Corendon Airlines, Norwegian, LOT, Finnair, Spice Jet, and others.

Riga, December 1, 2022