German Airways unveils new aircraft livery reflecting national identity

German Airways has launched a fresh new livery for its fleet of Embraer E190 aircraft, with the first redesigned jet, D-AJHW, debuting at Cologne/Bonn Airport. The new look features a dynamic black, red, and gold flag motif on the tail and winglets, symbolising the airline’s German roots while enhancing its brand identity. The company name is no longer displayed on the tail, allowing the national colours to speak for themselves.

The redesign aligns with the start of the summer schedule and reflects the airline’s values of reliability and technical excellence. A key player in the wet lease market, German Airways currently operates mainly for KLM Cityhopper, whose branding will now also appear on the aircraft.

The full fleet will gradually adopt the updated livery.