European Regions Airline Association (ERA) welcomes German Airways to membership

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is delighted to announce its newest airline member German Airways, joining more than 50 other airline members.

The association recently welcomed the German carrier into membership and was pleased to have them attend this year’s highly-anticipated Regional Airline Conference in Malta.

German Airways is one of Europe’s leading wet-lease and charter business providers with many years of expertise and experience in the aviation business. Part of the aviation division of the Zeitfracht Group, its fleet currently includes nine Embraer E190-100LR aircraft. The airline temporarily joined ERA at the height of the pandemic in the pursuit of gaining strength in numbers, and having experienced the power of one collective voice, officially joined this month.

Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, said: “ERA is delighted to welcome German Airways into its strong and varied membership. Every additional airline member offers further substance to the association’s expansive community and highlights the value that ERA provides in representing airlines before Europe’s regulatory bodies. We are also very pleased they were able to attend our long-awaited spring event in Malta – the perfect backdrop to emphasise the multi-faceted benefits that ERA membership provides.”

Maren Wolters, German Airways Managing Director, added: “German Airways becomes an increasingly important carrier in European air traffic. An important part of this is being connected and having a great platform to establish contacts and exchange important trends. We’re convinced ERA provides fantastic opportunities, fresh ideas and more co-operations. It’s a chance to grow together. We are very pleased that our membership in ERA has given us a home in terms of association policy. Especially in difficult times like the current ones, it is important to co-operate with other companies that have similar economic interests. The meeting in Malta will boost this co-operation.”

1 April 2022