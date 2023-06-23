Milan Bergamo gains Georgia link with the country’s flag carrier

Milan Bergamo Airport has welcomed another new carrier to its airline ranks as Georgian Airways launches a Tbilisi link from the Italian airport. Commencing today, the twice-weekly service (Tuesdays and Fridays) to the carrier’s base in Georgia’s capital city will utilise the airline’s fleet of 133-seat Boeing 737s on the 2,844-kilometre sector.

Facing no competition on the airport pair, Georgian Airways will be adding another new country market to be served from the Lombardy region gateway this year. Adding more than 5,000 seats to the airport’s capacity throughout Summer 2023, the addition of Tbilisi as a new destination further strengthens the Milan Bergamo’s route map this summer, exceeding 140 direct routes.

Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “We are very happy to welcome Georgian Airways and the airline’s new commitment to our airport. With Tbilisi now on our network, we can offer our passengers an exciting and diverse destination at the intersection of Europe and Asia.” Cattaneo added: “The new service will indeed also allow those travelling from Milan Bergamo to connect with Georgian Airways to destinations including Moscow, Yerevan, Tel Aviv and others.”

As Milan Bergamo’s network grows from strength-to-strength, the Italian airport has recorded an extraordinary 42% increase in passenger numbers this year when compared to 2022 – an 18% increase versus 2019 – welcoming over six million passengers by end-May. Boosting this growth, the airport has seen further enhancements within its network during the height of the summer season with Air Arabia increasing both its services to Cairo and Sharjah to daily (3 June and 3 July respectively), and Norwegian launch a twice-weekly service to Oslo (22 June).