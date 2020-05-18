Georgian Airways will resume its regular flights from 1st of July,

Georgian Airways received a notification from GCAA on the 14th of May 2020 that previously published NOTAM regarding the restrictions for scheduled flights was amended by a new one, according to which the restrictions for scheduled flights were extended including 30.06.2020.

All passengers holding tickets for May/June shall contact the airline’s contact centres/representatives for rebooking their tickets for free.

Georgian Airways will resume most of its scheduled flights from 1st of July depending on the borders and health situation in different countries. For news/updates follow us on social media or website.

15 May 2020