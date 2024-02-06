Garuda Indonesia launches daily nonstop flight from Jakarta to Doha in partnership with Qatar Airways

Garuda Indonesia, in collaboration with codeshare partner Qatar Airways, announces a new daily direct flight between Jakarta and Doha starting from April 4, 2024.

The route, operated with a Boeing B777-300 aircraft, aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Indonesia and Qatar, fostering economic cooperation and boosting tourism.

With seamless connectivity to over 170 destinations in Qatar Airways’ network, the new route offers travellers expanded options and facilitates increased trade flows between the two nations.

Qatar Airways Group CEO welcomes the partnership, highlighting the importance of Indonesia as a key market: “With this new partnership, Qatar Airways and Garuda Indonesia provide an unparalleled level of service in response to increasing travel demand, which will further boost tourism between the two countries.”

Garuda Indonesia – Flight schedule to Doha*:

Daily (all local time)

· Jakarta (CGK) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. GA900: Departure 18:20; Arrival 23:00

· Doha (DOH) to Jakarta (CGK) – Flight No. GA901: Departure 02:25; Arrival 14:55

*Flight will be open for sale subject to government approval