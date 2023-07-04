Citilink returns to Perth, Australia, with services to Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia

Citilink, an airline of the Garuda Indonesia Group, is returning to Perth with services to Bali (Denpasar Airport) and introducing a new service to Jakarta. The announcement provides more options for Western Australians travelling to Indonesia and brings increased competition and choice for travellers.

Perth Airport sees this development as positive, as it brings additional seats to the market and enhances tourism, business, and trade opportunities between Australia and Indonesia. Australia is one of the highest sources of tourists visiting Indonesia, and Citilink is optimistic about attracting more interest with its recently received global award.

The new routes are expected to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. The daily Perth-Bali service will begin on July 19, while the Jakarta-Perth and Perth-Jakarta services will operate on specific days starting from July 29.