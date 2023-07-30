Citilink lands in Perth with new Jakarta service

Citilink, the low-cost subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia, has launched its inaugural Jakarta service to Perth, providing more travel options for passengers. The new service adds to Citilink’s daily Perth-Denpasar route, increasing the total number of available seats in the market by nearly 190,000.

Perth Airport’s Acting CEO, Kate Holsgrove, welcomed the expansion, noting that Indonesia is a popular tourism destination and a significant trading partner for Western Australians.

Citilink’s CEO, Dewa Rai, expressed optimism about the new international routes, expecting improved bilateral relations and increased cooperation between Indonesia and Australia.

The Jakarta-Perth flights operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while the Perth-Jakarta flights operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.