Fully vaccinated foreigners allowed to enter the US starting 8 November

The White House announced on 20 September that it would lift restrictions on air travellers from over 30 countries from early November, but it stopped short of providing a precise date. The beginning of November becomes a firm date: 8 November. This will be valid for the air and land borders. The countries of the European Union are concerned, as well as India, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz posted on Twitter that the policy “is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

All vaccines validated by the World Health Organization for emergency use will be accepted. This includes the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Britain for example but not given in the United States, as well as China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac. It will be necessary to provide both the proof of a double vaccination and a negative test of fewer than three days.

Canada reopened its land border with the US in early August to fully-vaccinated Americans with a negative COVID-19 test for non-essential travel. The lack of reciprocity from its neighbour, however, drew complaints from Canadian officials.