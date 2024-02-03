“Full white” Avion Express Airbus A320 skids off runway at Vilnius Airport

In the afternoon of Saturday, 3 February, an Avion Express Airbus A320 (registered LY-NVL) operated flight X98242 from Milan Bergamo, Italy to Vilnius, Lithuania. During landing in Vilnius, the aircraft veered right off the runway before reentering the same runway then continued taxiing to the gate.

As the aircraft entered mud and soft ground with thrust reversers still active, the full white Airbus A320 arrived at the gate “very muddy and dirty“, as seen on the pictures that appeared on social media, shortly after the incident.

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded at Vilnius Airport. Some damage to the Airbus has been noted.

This A320 coming off the runway in Vilnius is one thing, but to then power your way out of it and continue to stand having been offroading in a commercial jet? That’s pretty wild. pic.twitter.com/FuX83Pn4vC — Josh (@ThatSillyGinge) February 3, 2024