FTL Airlines joins European Regions Airline Association (ERA)

FTL Airlines has become the newest member of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and industry collaboration. Operating from Vatry, France, with an A330-200 E-Class freighter, the airline plans to expand its fleet to five aircraft.

By joining ERA, FTL Airlines aims to engage in regulatory discussions and benefit from the association’s advocacy for smaller operators. ERA Director General Montserrat Barriga welcomed the airline, highlighting its adaptability and long-haul cargo operations. The partnership aligns with ERA’s mission to support regional aviation and sustainable connectivity in Europe.