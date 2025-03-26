Home Airlines Frontier Airlines Passenger keeps on flicking lighter, Frontier Airlines flight diverts

Passenger keeps on flicking lighter, Frontier Airlines flight diverts

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
16

A Frontier Airlines domestic flight between Kansas City and Phoenix was forced to divert to Denver after a passenger kept on flicking his lighter and refused to hand it over to the cabin crew for the remainder of the flight. 

In a short clip that appeared on social media, the passenger seemed not to respond to the cabin crew’s request to give up the lighter.

Backed up by the captain, with a verbal and final warning, the crew could not else than to divert to Denver, where the passenger was handed over to law enforcement. After the passenger was removed from the flight, he was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be