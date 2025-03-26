Passenger keeps on flicking lighter, Frontier Airlines flight diverts

A Frontier Airlines domestic flight between Kansas City and Phoenix was forced to divert to Denver after a passenger kept on flicking his lighter and refused to hand it over to the cabin crew for the remainder of the flight.

In a short clip that appeared on social media, the passenger seemed not to respond to the cabin crew’s request to give up the lighter.

Backed up by the captain, with a verbal and final warning, the crew could not else than to divert to Denver, where the passenger was handed over to law enforcement. After the passenger was removed from the flight, he was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

This man was simply asked to give the steward his lighter for the rest of the trip or the entire flight would have to be diverted. He refused. You can’t have a functioning society with them. pic.twitter.com/eC0dgyvL7m — David Santa Carla ? (@TheOnlyDSC) March 22, 2025