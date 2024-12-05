Frontier Airlines revolutionises travel in 2025: affordable First Class seats and unmatched loyalty perks

Frontier Airlines is redefining affordable travel with the next phase of The New Frontier launching in 2025. Highlights include luxurious First Class seating available late in the year, free seat upgrades for Elite members starting early 2025, and unlimited free companion travel for Platinum and Diamond Elite members beginning mid-2025.

The enhanced loyalty programme also allows FRONTIER Miles to be redeemed for baggage, seat bundles, and other add-ons. Elite Status benefits include priority services, free bags, and pet travel, with additional opportunities to fast-track status through promotional offers.

Frontier’s 2025 transformation emphasises accessible luxury, unmatched rewards, and flexibility, maintaining its ultra-low-cost model while elevating the customer experience.