Frontier Airlines passenger restrained after breaking plane window mid-flight

Frontier Airlines flight F9 4856 from Denver to Houston Intercontinental (Airbus A321 reg. N722FR) saw a violent incident when a passenger broke the inner layer of a plane window.

The disturbance began when the man became enraged over a seat request, leading him to punch and kick the window. Fellow passengers intervened, restraining him with zip ties and a shoelace.

Despite the damage, the aircraft landed safely in Houston, where law enforcement met the flight. While Frontier Airlines declined to press charges, the FBI is investigating. This incident adds to the FAA’s growing list of unruly passenger reports in 2025.