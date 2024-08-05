Frontier Airlines flight cancelled due to pilot’s arrest

Frontier Airlines flight F9-3195 from Houston IAH to Dallas DFW (Airbus A320neo registered N330FR) was cancelled last week after pilot Seymour Walker was arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Walker, 45, was detained on an assault-family violence warrant issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety. His arrest occurred around 16:00 on Thursday, just before passengers began boarding.

Frontier Airlines confirmed that the arrest was unrelated to Walker’s job performance. With no immediate replacement pilot available, the flight was cancelled. Affected passengers were offered refunds, credits, re-accommodation on the next available flight, $100 flight vouchers, and overnight hotel accommodations as needed.