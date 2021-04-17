Frontier Airlines announces 8 new routes, 3 new summer destinations, incl. St Maarten

André Orban
Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announces its expansion of summer 2021 service with eight new nonstop routes, including the addition of three new destinations: Nassau, The Bahamas; San Jose, Costa Rica and St. Maarten, Netherland Antilles. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29*.

We’re delighted to add eight new routes this summer and expand Frontier’s international network with three new destinations: Nassau, San Jose and St. Maarten, in the same week that we added Guatemala City and San Salvador to our network,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Sun-seeking travelers have more options than ever to take an affordable and unforgettable trip this summer with Frontier. Our team is looking forward to welcoming vacationers aboard these exciting new flights.

New Route via Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

INTRO FARE

APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE

Cancun (CUN)

June 10, 2021

3x Weekly

$89*

Tuesday, Thursday

New Routes via Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

INTRO FARE

APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

June 10, 2021

5x Weekly

$29*

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS)

June 24, 2021

4x Weekly

$39*

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO)

July 2, 2021

2x Weekly

$79*

Monday, Friday

St. Maarten (SXM)

July 10, 2021

1x Weekly

$89*

Saturday

New Routes via Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

INTRO FARE

APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE

San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO)

July 1, 2021

2x Weekly

$89*

Thursday, Sunday

St. Maarten (SXM)

July 10, 2021

1x Weekly

$89*

Saturday

New Routes via Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU):

SERVICE TO

SERVICE START

SERVICE FREQUENCY

INTRO FARE

APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE

St. Thomas, USVI (STT)

June 12, 2021

1x Weekly

$29*

Saturday

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

DENVER, April 15, 2021

