Frontier Airlines announces 8 new routes, 3 new summer destinations, incl. St Maarten

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announces its expansion of summer 2021 service with eight new nonstop routes, including the addition of three new destinations: Nassau, The Bahamas; San Jose, Costa Rica and St. Maarten, Netherland Antilles. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29*.

“We’re delighted to add eight new routes this summer and expand Frontier’s international network with three new destinations: Nassau, San Jose and St. Maarten, in the same week that we added Guatemala City and San Salvador to our network,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Sun-seeking travelers have more options than ever to take an affordable and unforgettable trip this summer with Frontier. Our team is looking forward to welcoming vacationers aboard these exciting new flights.”

New Route via Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE Cancun (CUN) June 10, 2021 3x Weekly $89* Tuesday, Thursday

New Routes via Miami International Airport (MIA):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE Myrtle Beach (MYR) June 10, 2021 5x Weekly $29* Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS) June 24, 2021 4x Weekly $39* Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) July 2, 2021 2x Weekly $79* Monday, Friday St. Maarten (SXM) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly $89* Saturday

New Routes via Orlando International Airport (MCO):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) July 1, 2021 2x Weekly $89* Thursday, Sunday St. Maarten (SXM) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly $89* Saturday

New Routes via Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU):

SERVICE TO SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY INTRO FARE APPLICABLE DAYS FOR INTRO FARE St. Thomas, USVI (STT) June 12, 2021 1x Weekly $29* Saturday

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

DENVER, April 15 2021