Frontier Airlines first U.S. airline to implement temperature screenings

Effective 1 Juni, Frontier Airlines will implement temperature screenings for all passengers and team members prior to boarding flights. “Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher (38 degrees Celsius) will be denied boarding,” the American airline announced, adding that from tomorrow (8 May) every passenger will be required to wear face coverings on all flights.

“The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard,” said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. “This new step during the boarding process, coupled with face coverings and elevated disinfection procedures, will serve to provide Frontier customers an assurance that their well-being is our foremost priority and we are taking every measure to help them travel comfortably and safely.”

Customers will be screened via touchless thermometers prior to boarding. If a customer’s temperature reading is 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be given time to rest, if the flight departure time allows, before receiving a second check. If the second check is 100.4 degrees or higher, a Frontier gate agent will explain to the customer that they will not be flying that day for the health and safety of others. Frontier will work with that customer to rebook travel on a later date or otherwise accommodate the traveler’s preferences with respect to their reservation.

Additionally, all Frontier airport team members will be held to the same standard and not be allowed to work if their temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher at the start of their shift. Frontier will not maintain a record of the temperatures of passengers or team members.

Biffle noted that the company believes passengers should be screened as they are entering an airport and the Transportation Security Administration and airport authorities may be working to lay that groundwork. In the meantime, Frontier intends to conduct its own temperature screenings until such a plan is put in place.

The airline updated its boarding procedures in April to board passengers from the rear of the aircraft to the front and to encourage six feet of separation between passengers during the boarding process.

Additionally, in April, Frontier announced sweeping enhancements to improve the health and safety of every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline. Beginning with a health acknowledgement prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app, passengers are required to confirm that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy

Frontier also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which provides a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against many viruses, including coronavirus. The fogging includes virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. Planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant, as well.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.7% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world – all aircraft currently in operation are less than four years old.