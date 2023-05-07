Did Frontier Airlines passengers really vote to remove passenger from flight?

Passengers on a Frontier Airlines domestic flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta (United States) seem to have taken matters into their own hands during a lively argument between two women. After one of the woman, and a man next to her, where escorted off the aircraft by ground staff. Another traveler, an apparent “Alpha Male“, called upon other passengers to weigh in on whether the second woman that argued with the pair should be removed as well.  

If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight,” he said. A few hands nearby shoot up, before she was also removed from the flight.

Another passenger explained on TikTok, that the man and woman were a couple, and they had been thrown off the flight after they argued with a flight attendant over a seat.

The question of course remains that the voting contest of “Alpha Male” is the cause that the other passenger also was booted off the flight.

