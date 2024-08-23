BOC Aviation and Frontier Airlines sign purchase-and-leaseback deal for 15 Airbus A320neo aircraft

BOC Aviation has signed agreements with Frontier Airlines for the purchase-and-leaseback of 15 new Airbus A320neo aircraft, set for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

This deal strengthens the two-decade partnership between BOC Aviation and Frontier, with the aircraft supporting Frontier’s growth as the largest A320neo operator in the U.S.

BOC Aviation’s CEO, Steven Townend, highlighted how the transaction aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its fleet with next-generation aircraft, leveraging its liquidity and reinforcing its future revenue stream.