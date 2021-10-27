Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo diverts after fume event; emergency evacuation after landing

On 23 October, a Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo (registered N304FR) operated domestic flight F91159 between Norfolk and Orlando, United States. The aircraft, however, was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham after a fume event.

The 102 passengers and crew members safely evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides.

Jennifer F. de la Cruz, a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines, said to Newsobserver that the aircraft was en route to Orlando from Norfolk when it “experienced a fume/odour event.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides,” de la Cruz said in a statement.

“No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported and there was no indication of a fire on board the plane,” de la Cruz added.