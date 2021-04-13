French Government suspends all flights between Brazil and France

Paris has decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France “until further notice” over concerns over the Brazilian variant of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Tuesday.

“We note that the situation is worsening and we have therefore decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice,” the head of the French government told the National Assembly.

The health situation has continued to worsen in Brazil since February due to the emergence of a local variant of the virus, called P1, considered more contagious and more deadly, but still not very present in France.

With more than 99,000 dead and nearly 6,000 Covid-19 patients treated in intensive care units, France is still suffering from the third wave of coronavirus and the indicators show no improvement in the hospital, leaving open questions on a relaxation of constraints.