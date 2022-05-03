French Bee launches flights to Los Angeles and announces Miami as a new destination

On April 30, French Bee inaugurated its flights between Paris – Orly (ORY) and Los Angeles (LAX), a route that will be operated three times a week on Airbus A350-900 aircraft with 411 seats in two classes. This is the third destination of the French low cost airline in the United States.

Starting in June, the company will increase its operation to five flights per week, and in July it will increase to six times per week.

For winter 2022/2023, the French low cost airline will debut a new destination in the state of Florida. Starting December 15, it will begin non-stop flights between Paris (ORY) and Miami (MIA) with three weekly flights on an Airbus A350-1000 carrying 480 passengers in two classes.

In the winter, French Bee will operate four destinations in the United States (Newark, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco) and two routes in overseas territories (Papeete and Réunion) with a fleet composed of four Airbus A350-900 and two Airbus A350-1000.