French Bee increases its fleet with the arrival of a second Airbus A350-1000

DESTINATION REUNION!

French bee has a fleet entirely composed of Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000.

Today, the airline renews its confidence in the European aircraft manufacturer by taking delivery of its second brand-new Airbus A350-1000.

French bee today receives its second Airbus A350-1000, registered F-HMIB. This latest-generation aircraft will join the company’s first A350-1000 and will also be dedicated to the Reunion route. It will make its first commercial flight on December 12, 2022, to Roland-Garros airport. This aircraft supports the dynamic resumption of family and tourist traffic that the company is currently seeing across its entire network.

The French bee fleet now consists of 4 Airbus A350-900s and 2 A350-1000s. The A350 family of wide-body aircraft is the most modern in the world and a leader in the long-haul market. The completely new design of the A350-1000 incorporates advanced aerodynamics and technologies offering unparalleled levels of efficiency and comfort.

The latest generation aircraft with a reduced carbon footprint

Combining next-generation engines, advanced aerodynamics and the use of lightweight materials, the A350 offers a 25% reduction in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions compared to competing aircraft of the previous generation.

Its state-of-the-art, nature-inspired aerodynamics include unique wing shape-changing technology, ensuring continuous optimization of the airfoil profile to reduce drag and fuel consumption.

The Airbus A350-1000 features Rolls-Royce’s new Trent XWB engines, which are the most efficient wide-body engines in the world to date: 84,000 lbs take-off thrust for the Airbus A350-900 and 97,000 lbs for the A350-1000.

A comfortable cabin suitable for a long-haul flight

The new French bee aircraft will accommodate 480 passengers, in the following configuration:

Premium Blue: 40 seats: 8 seats abreast 2 – 4 – 2

Eco Blue: 440 seats: 10 seats abreast 3 – 4 – 3 ( Note : those seats look quite narrow; the usual A350 Economy configuration is 3 – 3 – 3)

The A350 Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest in the widebody category and offers passengers and crew the most modern amenities for the most comfortable in-flight and post-flight experience. It is estimated that five decibels less than competing devices and up to nine decibels less at the front of the cabin, i.e. four times less noise.

LED ambient lighting: dynamic and customisable allows you to simulate different times of the day (such as sunrise and sunset) and thus reduce fatigue and the effects of jet lag after a long-haul flight.

And for entertainment, French bee offers an internet connection with an operational speed of up to 20 megabytes. Over 150 hours of programming broadcast on extra-large HD screens

The A350-1000, a product adapted and dedicated to the Paris-Orly 4 – La Réunion route

As for its first Airbus A350-1000, French bee will position this new aircraft on the Paris-Réunion axis, where it also intends to meet Fret Cargo’s demand with capacities of up to 20 tonnes/flight.

This winter, the airline will offer up to 10 frequencies per week between Paris-Orly and La Réunion at attractive rates: call price: €420 one-way.

French bee offers 4 types of fares on all of its flights:

“Basic”, including the lowest priced ticket and 12 kg hand luggage.

“Basic +”, including the ticket, 12 kg hand luggage and a hot meal.

“Smart”, including the ticket, 23 kg checked baggage and a hot meal.

“Premium”, with the ticket, the reservation of the seat in Premium class, two checked bags of 23 kilos each, a hot meal and a snack or breakfast.

Whatever the type of ticket, French bee passengers can enhance their trip as they wish, by choosing from the wide catalogue of options offered by the company: checked baggage, sports equipment, seats with a view, maximum legroom seats, cosy cabin, baggage or priority boarding, meals, travel kit…

Marc Rochet, President of French bee, declares: “This new A350-1000, received today, will be put into service from Paris Orly 4 to Reunion Island. Reunion is THE historical destination of French bee and we are all committed to serving this destination efficiently, always at the service of our customers. This second device operated is the most modern on the market. It also allows us to aim for around 8% more seats in 2023 to the island“.

Paris-Orly – December 9, 2022