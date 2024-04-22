FlySafair Boeing 737-800 loses wheel on take-off Johannesburg Airport, safely returns

On 21 April, a FlySafair Boeing 737-800 (registered ZS-FGE) operated domestic flight FA212 between Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. During take-off, however, the aircraft’s left outer main gear wheel separated. Ground staff were able to determine the damage and informed the pilots. The crew discontinued the climb at 22000 feet and entered a holding pattern.

190 minutes after initial take-off, and after a visual inspection by air traffic control, the Boeing 737-800 landed on runway 21R. Further damage occurred to the rim during landing. Nobody got injured during the mishap.

As the airport authorities were forced to close the runway, flight delays were noted.