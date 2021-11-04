Norwegian start-up Flyr to launch flights from Oslo to Barcelona, ​​Berlin and Brussels, as well as Gran Canaria

There are three popular cities in Europe that Flyr opens for booking today; Barcelona, ​​Berlin and Brussels. Many Norwegians have these cities as their favourites for weekend or holiday trips.

Flyr is in full swing to expand its route offering with more and more destinations and this week Gran Canaria and three big city favourites are up for grabs. Starting date for Gran Canaria is 14 December with two weekly departures, which will be increased to three from the beginning of 2022 – while Barcelona and Berlin will start on 27 March and Brussels on 6 May 2022.

Barcelona, ​​Berlin and Brussels go on sale on flyr.com and in the Flyr app from 4 November.

“We have received many requests from our customers about Barcelona, ​​Berlin and Brussels and are very pleased to be able to offer these three exciting European cities as destinations,” says the commercial director of Flyr, Thomas Ramdahl.

Flyr destinations

In Norway, Flyr already has domestic routes to Tromsø, Bodø, Evenes, Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger. Flyr’s first international routes were to Nice, Alicante and Malaga on 21 August. Then Paris, Copenhagen and Rome entered the route map.

Recently, Flyr launched the following attractive ski destinations and cities in Europe; Salzburg, Milan (Bergamo), Geneva and Grenoble. Thus, Norwegian travellers and ski enthusiasts will have access to direct routes to several popular destinations this winter. It is also open for booking new direct flights from Trondheim to Tromsø, as well as from Trondheim and Bergen to Alicante. Yesterday, Las Palmas, Gran Canaria came on the route map.

The Flyr UNG youth ticket for travellers between the ages of 16 and 29 has already become very popular and Flyr reached the milestone of 10,000 Flyr UNG tickets sold in a short time.

