Norwegian start-up Flyr launches flights from Oslo to Tromsø on 30 June, tickets on sale in late May

The airline Flyr will start selling airline tickets in late May and the company’s very first flight will go to Tromsø on June 30th. The start-up date is adapted to the government’s plan for reopening Norwegian society.

“A concrete plan for the reopening of Norway gives us in Flyr the predictability we need to be able to start ticket sales. In order not to get into a situation with significant changes in the route program and subsequent rebookings that will be unfortunate for customers, our start-up is adapted to the Government’s plan for the reopening of Norway. We experience that employees and partners are very eager to get started, and not least we experience great interest from people who want to go out and travel. We look forward to welcoming you onboard for our first flight from Oslo to Tromsø and for future trips to other cities in Norway and well-known and beloved destinations in Europe,” says CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid in Flyr.

Busy months ahead

Flyr will serve a number of Norwegian cities, as well as a selection of well-known and beloved destinations in Europe, including Malaga, Alicante and Nice. The company will expand the number of aircraft and destinations in line with demand, and in the long term, the plan is a fleet of 28-30 aircraft.

Flyr’s first aircraft of the type Boeing 737-800 will be delivered in May, additional aircraft will arrive in June, and the fleet will be expanded through the autumn. At the same time, pilots and cabin crew are on their way in to spend time on training and service courses. The first courses are fully subscribed, and there is a great demand from skilled people with long aviation experience who want to work for Flyr. The company now has 45 employees with solid experience from Norwegian aviation and will have about 350 employees by the end of the year.