Norwegian Consumer Council: “Use a credit card if you buy tickets from Flyr, company may go bankrupt”

It may be a good idea to wait until Tuesday to book plane tickets with the airline Flyr. That it is the day when it will be decided whether the company goes bankrupt, or whether it can continue to operate.

“If you choose to book a journey with Flyr, then you must remember to pay by credit card,” says senior advisor Thomas Iversen at the Consumer Council to media outlet E24/Aftenposten. Travel insurance does not normally cover costs arising as a result of bankruptcy. If you pay by credit card, the risk is transferred to the credit card company.

If Flyr does not succeed in raising over NOK 400 million in new equity by next Tuesday, it is probably the end of the airline. But Flyr CFO Brede Huser says he is confident that the company will avoid bankruptcy.

“Based on the feedback we have received from our financial advisors and the investor meetings we have conducted ourselves in recent weeks, the amount of 430 million and the low subscription price is what is needed for the money to be in place,” writes Huser in an email.

Source: TV2 Nyheter