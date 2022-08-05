July 2022, a record month for Norwegian start-up Flyr

July was a record month for Flyr with many full flights and a total of 260,500 guests on board. The load factor was 92.3% and unit revenue increased significantly compared to previous months. Flyr operated 99.9% of the scheduled flights during the month.

“July was characterised by high demand for travel with many full flights to our destinations by the Mediterranean Sea and European cities. Many guests have also chosen to travel on our domestic flights in Norway. We would like to thank all the 260,500 guests that have chosen to travel with us in July, and we look forward to welcoming them on board again soon, for a city break in Paris, a longer vacation in Malaga or to visit family and friends in Tromsø or Kristiansund. We also want to thank all our colleagues and business partners, both on the ground and in the air, for taking such good care of all our guests”, said CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid of Flyr.

Flyr had an average of 10 aircraft in operation in July, with a load factor of 92.3% and a yield of NOK 0.71.

Unit revenue (PASK) in July was NOK 0.68, while the average PASK for the last 12 months was NOK 0.41. Flyr operated 99.9% of all scheduled flights this month, which means that only two flights were cancelled. Punctuality in July was heavily affected by the lack of personnel in several European airports as well as capacity limitations in European airspace. Flyr’s punctuality was 54.2%, however, 91.3% of all flights arrived less than one hour delayed.

Flyr took delivery of one additional brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft at the end of the month. This aircraft model has about 15 % lower fuel consumption and emissions than previous models. The total fleet now counts 11 aircraft with an average age of 5 years, making it the most modern and environmentally friendly in the Nordics. Flyr has 41 FTEs per aircraft, which is in line with the planned progression to reach targeted cost levels.

