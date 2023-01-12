Flyr opens up over a thousand new connections via virtual interlining

Flyr joins Volario’s modern interlining platform and opens up over a thousand new connections

The new collaboration allows Flyr to offer more than 1000 new daily connections with other airlines on Volario’s platform and to serve new long-haul routes to the Americas, Asia, the Pacific and Africa.

New, fast, and affordable flights starting from €121, all with convenient layovers in major European cities. This is the outcome of the collaboration between Flyr and Volario.

As a modern low-cost carrier, Flyr’s core business focus is to optimise its point-to-point operations which it has developed from its base from Oslo, Norway to destinations like Rome and Barcelona. With a growing list of routes, it was a natural step for the airline to explore how it can serve even more markets by offering connecting flights, without adding any overhead or complexity to its current operations.

In that light, Flyr has teamed up with Volario – a booking platform for flights offered by the Berlin-based travel technology company Airsiders. The platform’s core focus is virtual interlining, and offers airlines an easier, faster, and more flexible alternative to traditional interlining, through its proprietary software and data intelligence.

The partnership means that passengers will now have access to over a thousand new connecting flights with one of the legs being operated by Flyr, with the second being operated by one of the others airlines on the Volario platform.

Unlike other OTAs, Volario simplifies the experience for passengers through a range of innovative features such as displaying the layover journey at the airport and offering disruption assistance and protection. In the near future, passengers will also be able to have their luggage automatically transferred onto their onward flight.

This cooperation allows Flyr to reach passengers in destinations that it currently does not serve with a connecting flight offer, while providing more choices to its existing customer base.

“At Flyr we are pleased that this partnership with Volario enables us to offer our guests access to more international destinations. This interlining advanced technology gives us wider distribution resulting in more awareness and sales, ” – said Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer, Flyr.

“We are proud to have a forward-thinking and dynamic airline partner such as Flyr to join Volario. Together we are able to offer passengers new attractive flights and bring remote destinations “closer” to Europe. We view this as the first step in a long-term collaboration, and look forward to innovating our industry together.” – outlines Yavuz Karadag, CEO and Co-Founder of Airsiders.