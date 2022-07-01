Flyr launches route to Valencia from Oslo

Valencia Airport yesterday inaugurated a new route to Oslo, Norway, which will have two weekly frequencies, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays, and which is operated by the airline Flyr.

The Airport wanted to give a warm welcome to the first flight of the Flyr airline, newly established in Valencia, which landed yesterday at 19:50 operating a Boeing 737 with a capacity of 180 passengers. For this, the director of the Valencia Airport, Joaquín Rodríguez, greeted the flight crew at the foot of the plane and the passengers received a tourist kit courtesy of Visit Valencia, with information about the city and sun protection.

This new connection is also very attractive for potential Valencian passengers who now have a direct link with the capital of Norway, famous for its nature (the Oslo Fjord) and its museums, especially those dedicated to the sea and navigation.

01-07-2022

Source: Aena