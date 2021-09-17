Flyr adds Copenhagen, Paris and Rome as new destinations

Flyr is now launching three new routes to many Norwegians’ favourite destinations; Copenhagen, Paris and Rome. At the same time, the new Norwegian company’s flight programme is expanded with more weekly departures to the popular destinations Alicante and Malaga.

– We listen to our customers, and very many have wanted Flyer routes to Copenhagen, Paris and Rome. In addition, we now also have the pleasure of expanding our route offer for Norwegians who want to travel to Malaga and Alicante, says Thomas Ramdahl, commercial director of Flyr.

Flyr’s first international routes were Nice, Alicante and Malaga on 21 August, and the company has subsequently experienced great demand from Norwegians who want more weekly departures to Alicante and Malaga.

Flyr tickets to Paris, Rome and Copenhagen, as well as expanded offers to Malaga and Alicante are already on sale on flyr.com and in the Flyr app, and Flyr will launch several exciting destinations in the coming weeks. At the same time, the possibility of self-service booking of a vacant middle seat in the front of the cabin is launched, for guests who want a little better space on board and who want to ensure that no one uses the seat next to them.