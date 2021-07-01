Start-up flypop confirms London Stansted as its UK airport base

flypop is pleased to confirm that London Stansted Airport will be its first UK airport base

The flypop team see strong long-term demand for direct flights between the UK (STN) and key ‘secondary cities’ of India. London Stansted offers excellent connectivity, especially with its rail links into both London and the Midlands.

(Nino) Navdip Singh Judge, CEO & Principal of flypop, commented:

“During the pandemic, we have been in talks with a number of UK airports and we can now confirm London Stansted as our first UK base. London Stansted Airport has a history of being the base for low-cost carriers and we feel it is the perfect fit for our passengers. flypop is focused on serving the Indian and South Asian diaspora communities living in the UK and their visiting friends and relatives, for whom London Stansted is the most convenient airport location.”

London Stansted’s Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, added:

“We welcome the decision by flypop to select London Stansted as its first UK base and we look forward to working with the airline as it develops its route network plans in advance of the safe return of travel between the UK and India at the appropriate moment.”

flypop is currently in negotiations with a number of second city airports across India and will shortly be confirming its first Indian airport hubs.

