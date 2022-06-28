flypop partners with Hi Fly in the United Kingdom

flypop is pleased to announce that it is forming a joint venture with Hi Fly airline in the United Kingdom.

The two companies have been partnering throughout the global pandemic utilising flypop’s aircraft for cargo operations. This new partnership agreement will see the two expand their collaboration onto passenger flights out of the United Kingdom.

Speaking from the flypop headquarters at London Stansted Airport, (Nino) Navdip Singh Judge, Founder and CEO of flypop, commented: “We expect a surge in demand in and out of our home market over the coming months and we look forward to serving our customers with the newly formed joint venture”

Hi Fly President, Paulo Mirpuri, speaking from the Hi Fly head offices in Lisbon, said: “We are looking forward to operating flypop’s aircraft out of the UK. Hi Fly’s leading expertise in Airbus widebody aircraft will prove to be a winning recipe for the joint venture.”

Over the next few weeks, flypop will be adding additional aircraft to the joint venture that will be operated by Hi Fly.

Nino added: “We are in active discussions with several parties to grow the fleet further in the near future and look forward to welcoming these aircraft to the joint venture”

