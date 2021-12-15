FlyOne launches seven new routes from Chisinau (Moldova), including one to Brussels

Moldovan low-cost carrier FlyOne will start scheduled services from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Batumi (Georgia), Brussels, Dusseldorf, Nice and Kiev Boryspil (Ukraine) next summer.

All these routes will be operated twice a week from 18 June (except Kiev, daily from 22 March) with an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

All these routes will end in mid-September.

FlyOne operates four Airbus A320 and one A319 aircraft. In addition to Moldova, it also has a branch in Armenia. The airline received its Air Operator Certificate in late March 2016 and operated its first scheduled passenger flights in June 2016 to Antalya, Heraklion, and Rhodes.