flynas launches first non-stop flights from Berlin to Jeddah, expanding Saudi connections

Saudi low-cost airline flynas has introduced a new long-haul route, connecting Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) with Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks the first direct flight from the Berlin region to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The service will operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays—using an Airbus A320neo, with flights departing BER at 09:35 and arriving in Jeddah at 16:45.

This new route enhances BER’s connectivity, providing travellers easier access to Jeddah, a major commercial hub and tourist destination on the Red Sea. It’s also flynas’ first destination in Germany, expanding its international network.

Flynas operates a fleet of 61 aircraft across over 70 destinations.