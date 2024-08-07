flydubai launches first direct flights from Dubai to Basel

flydubai has inaugurated its direct flight service from Dubai to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL), becoming the first UAE carrier to connect the two cities. This four-times-weekly service aims to enhance travel, trade, and tourism between the regions.

The first flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg. Basel marks flydubai’s 29th European destination, joining cities like Budapest, Krakow, and Milan-Bergamo. Basel serves Switzerland, France, and Germany, providing a unique tri-border gateway.

Passengers from Basel can connect to popular holiday destinations including Kenya, the Maldives, and Thailand via Dubai.

Flights will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, offering Business Class and Economy Class options with enhanced inflight entertainment.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior VP, flydubai: “We are committed to opening underserved destinations and are pleased to add Basel to our network. This will benefit our customers from the UAE and beyond.”

Matthias Suhr, Managing Director, EuroAirport: “Regular direct flights to Dubai meet the growing demand for travel to this region and strengthen our connectivity.”

Flight Schedule

Operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3.

Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing additional connection options.

Flydubai continues to expand its network, offering more travel options and enhancing the connectivity between the UAE and Europe.