flydubai launches a Premium Business Class Experience in its Boeing 737 MAX

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, unveils its latest premium business class seat, offering passengers added comfort, privacy and an exceptional onboard experience.

The Business Suite, designed exclusively for single-aisle aircraft, is the latest evolution in flydubai’s Business Class offering which will see 10 suites introduced to a number of the carrier’s newest aircraft before the end of 2023. The new seat will offer all passengers in Business Class direct aisle access, which rivals the Business Class experience onboard many wide-body aircraft.

flydubai is the launch customer for this brand-new seat. Close collaboration with Safran Seats, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of aircraft seats, and JPA Design, a multinational design company operating in the transportation, interiors, and product design arenas, has resulted in a uniquely flydubai and best-in-class Business Class seating product.

Commenting on the new launch, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “flydubai is committed to exceeding expectations. Our business and product offerings have evolved from the initial no-frills model over the past 14 years to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers and the markets we operate to. We have come a long way since the introduction of our first Business Class offering in 2013, which has served us well. Today, we are proud to unveil a new premium product which rivals the Business Class experience offered by many airlines on wide-body aircraft. We will continue to invest in innovation to enhance the customer experience across our growing fleet.”

Victoria Foy, CEO of Safran Seats, said: “We are very excited to have flydubai as our launch customer for flydubai’s “The Business Suite” VUE seat, it has been an exciting journey working together to bring this product to the market for the first time on a Boeing aircraft. flydubai will operate with an outstanding Business Class seat designed for the best onboard experience on single-aisle longer haul flights“.

Daniel Kerrison, Vice President of Inflight Product at flydubai, said: “The new business suite will take comfort on board to the next level. The increased height of the back shell, a sliding suite door and direct aisle access for every passenger create a level of privacy never before seen on Boeing 737s. We have been working with Safran Seats and JPA Design over the past three years to develop an experience that meets the growing demand for premium air travel services across our network, offering passengers wide-body comfort on our narrow-body fleet.”

James Park, Chairman & Founder of JPA Design, said: “We have been trusted partners of flydubai for many years and have had the privilege of designing their aircraft cabins since they introduced their first lie-flat seat to market in 2017. This latest collaboration demonstrates flydubai’s clear commitment to offering the very highest level of product to their customers”.

A decade of evolution in Business

May 2023 unveils The Business Suite: the first aircraft featuring the new Business Suite is expected to join the flydubai fleet in November. The new premium Business Class experience will be available on up to six aircraft by the first quarter of 2024 and will be scheduled on select longer flights around the flydubai network. The Business Suite features: Privacy and added comfort : from a fully-closed suite experience to a more traditional open-plan seat for greater social interaction, passengers will be able to choose their own level of privacy based on their mood. Discreet and thoughtful stowage solutions: will keep a passenger’s personal items readily accessible while maintaining a clutter-free living space. Ambient lighting: has been set into the shell of the seat. It’s also been incorporated under the ottoman and inside personal stowage areas, so the entire suite has a relaxing ambience. Entertainment : Bluetooth allows the use of personal headphones with a 17-inch 4K built-in touchscreen for an immersive viewing experience, with hours of blockbuster movies and popular TV shows to enjoy. Dining: a selection of delicious meals, snacks and complimentary hot and cold beverages are available to passengers in Business Class. Hot meals from an internationally inspired menu are offered on flights over 90 minutes and lighter cold meals on shorter flights .

the first aircraft featuring the new Business Suite is expected to join the flydubai fleet in November. The new premium Business Class experience will be available on up to six aircraft by the first quarter of 2024 and will be scheduled on select longer flights around the flydubai network. The Business Suite features: November 2021 introduces a new recliner Business Class seat: the new recliner seat was gradually introduced to the Business Class cabin of flydubai’s fleet as part of an ongoing product development programme. The 12 Business Class recliner product configuration is available on 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and is predominantly scheduled on shorter and medium routes.

the new recliner seat was gradually introduced to the Business Class cabin of flydubai’s fleet as part of an ongoing product development programme. The 12 Business Class recliner product configuration is available on 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and is predominantly scheduled on shorter and medium routes. November 2017 introduces the Lie-flat Business Class seat: the carrier’s signature lie-flat seat is available on 31 Boeing 737 MAX 8 (10 seat configuration) and three MAX 9 aircraft (16 seat configuration). This seat is designed for optimised comfort and is prioritised on the carrier’s medium and longer routes.

the carrier’s signature lie-flat seat is available on 31 Boeing 737 MAX 8 (10 seat configuration) and three MAX 9 aircraft (16 seat configuration). This seat is designed for optimised comfort and is prioritised on the carrier’s medium and longer routes. October 2013 launches Business Class offering: a milestone event in the carrier’s journey inspired by customer feedback. This saw flydubai move away from its initial no-frills business model to offer its passengers more options when travelling around the network. The 12 Business Class seat cabin configuration is available on 20 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 May 2023