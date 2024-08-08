Flydubai halts planned Tallinn-Dubai route due to Boeing Delays

Flydubai has cancelled its planned direct flights between Tallinn, Estonia, and Dubai, originally set to launch in October 2024. The cancellation is due to delays in Boeing’s aircraft delivery schedule for 2024-2025, which has affected Flydubai’s expansion plans across various regions, including the Baltics.

Tallinn Airport confirmed that once Boeing resumes deliveries, the Tallinn-Dubai route will be reconsidered.

Passengers who have booked flights will receive refunds, with the airline reaching out to those who purchased tickets directly, while those who have booked through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents.